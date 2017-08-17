Number of brewery workers in Scotland increases 64% in five years

Scotland’s breweries sector has doubled in size since 2010 and has established itself as a key contributor to the country’s food and drinks industry, a report has found.

Figures from the Scottish Parliament Information Centre (SPICe) reveal that in 2016 there were 115 breweries and 190 distilleries situated across 21 of Scotland’s 32 local authorities.

Figures also show that in 2016, 950 workers were employed in Scotland’s breweries – a 64 per cent increase since 2011.

The Scotsman first revealed in January that the number of breweries north of the border had surpassed 100 for the first time since the 19th century.

Edinburgh and the Highlands both have the highest concentration of breweries (16% each) – the top two most visited regions in Scotland according to Visit Scotland research published this week.

SNP MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, Kate Forbes said: “Scotland’s breweries are providing a wealth of job opportunities in my constituency, with three distilleries and a brewery on Skye alone, and increasing our offering of home grown products for the rising tourist numbers.

“Over the past seven years food and drink start-ups in Scotland have had a higher survival rate and have grown at a faster rate than in the rest of the UK as well as contributing £1.2bn worth of exports to the Scottish economy in the first three months of 2017.

“As a Highland MSP, I am particularly pleased to see seafood from Highland waters, food from Highland agriculture and drink from Highland breweries and distilleries play an important part in this growth.

“A no deal in EU negotiations could slow growth in Scotland’s food and drinks sector, and the Tories are completely abandoning any efforts to protect this industry.

“In order for this fantastic growth to continue we need to protect Scotland’s place in the European single market and customs union: that is the only deal that puts Scotland’s interests first.”

