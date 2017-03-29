Nicola Sturgeon hails 300 jobs boost for Glasgow

More than 300 jobs are to be created over the next five years by a global professional services firm that is expanding its European operations in Scotland.

The jobs at Genpact in Glasgow will be in digital solutions, risk management, insurance claims, business process transformation, and customer service.

Scotland is recognised as a prime business location for global companies Nicola Sturgeon

The investment is supported by a £3.1 million regional selective assistance grant from Scottish Enterprise.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon welcomed the announcement during a visit to Genpact’s Glasgow office today.

She said: “Scotland continues to be recognised as a prime business location for global companies looking for a foothold in and access to Europe.

“This is thanks to our exceptional skills, business infrastructure, low cost base and global business network. I am delighted that Genpact will locate its new European facility in Scotland, with support from Scottish Enterprise.”

Genpact has around 165 employees in Glasgow, who specialise in wealth management servicing and digital platforms for financial services companies.

Mohit Thukral, senior vice-president and business leader, banking, financial services and insurance, Genpact, said: “Expanding our presence in Scotland with this strong government partnership advances our strategy of strengthening both our onshore delivery and digital solutions capabilities.

“The Glasgow metro area has provided an exceptional talent base and favourable economic climate, especially for our financial services business. Our planned expansion will further leverage these benefits as we drive more digital-led transformation business impact for our clients.”

The company has a presence in more than 20 countries.

Paul Lewis, managing director of international operations at Scottish Enterprise, said: “We are pleased to be supporting Genpact’s investment in Scotland and delighted the company has chosen Glasgow for its prestigious European expansion project.

“The company joins the growing number of investors who are choosing Scotland for ambitious expansion projects and we look forward to working closely with Genpact as it establishes this new facility.”

