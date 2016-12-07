New Watson Towers boss hails £500,000 order boost

Coatbridge-based steel works and heavy engineering firm Watson Towers has secured £500,000 worth of orders during the first four weeks of its new managing director coming on board.

The business said Mark Allard had “hit the ground running”, with work secured from operators in the renewables and oil and gas sectors covering areas like the North Sea.

Allard brought 30 years’ experience in the Scottish steel industry, and joined from global giant Edgen Murray having previously set up and run Eterniti Steels Scotland, a steel plate processing business.

He said: “Despite all the doom and gloom around the North Sea’s oil and gas industry, there is still good business to be done in the sector.”

Allard added that one of the reasons he was brought into the company, whose offering includes high precision profiling and specialist products, was “to help focus on taking advantage of these opportunities”.

