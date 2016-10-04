New training centre provides workers with a step up

The first scaffolding training centre to deliver apprenticeships and commercial courses in the north east of Scotland has opened its doors.

The state-of-the-art facility, which has received more than £1 million in investment and is located at Clinterty in Aberdeen, is the result of a partnership between the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) and ASET International Oil & Gas Training Academy. Nine learners from across Scotland have started their apprenticeships this week.

The centre will offer professional training and a comprehensive portfolio of CISRS (Construction Industry Scaffolders Record Scheme) and SQA (Scottish Qualifications Authority) accredited scaffolding courses. These aim to train and upskill workers and benefit both the construction and oil and gas industries.

David Mosley, CISRS scheme manager, said: "The possibility of a second CISRS accredited centre in Scotland has been discussed at length. We are delighted that ASET and CITB have built an excellent facility and we wish them a very successful future."

Atholl Menzies, chief executive at ASET, added: "This is an exciting time for ASET and CITB as we now begin to realise our vision of creating a centre of excellence for scaffolding training in the north of Scotland. This purpose-built facility is perfectly positioned to meet the demand for accredited training at introductory and advanced levels - from Dundee to Shetland."

