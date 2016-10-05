New team takes helm at utility services firm Energetics

Energetics, the Hamilton-based provider of utility connection services to residential and commercial developers, has undergone a boardroom shake-up including a change of leader.

The firm said chief executive Bill McClymont would be stepping down from his position and leaving the business this Friday. He is being replaced by Michael Pearce, formerly chief operating officer at Brookfield Utilities UK.

Pearce’s appointment follows a recent restructuring of the company’s executive team including the hiring of Graham McCall as chief financial officer, having previously held a similar role at oil and gas services provider ICR Group.

Steve Morris, formerly operations director at lnexus Group, is taking on the newly created post of chief operating officer, while Graham Jenkins, formerly a director at lnexus and managing director of Connect Utilities, will join the board as a non-executive director and special adviser to the new executive team.

Energetics, which is backed by the investment arm of Macquarie Group, was founded in 2006 and employs almost 500 people out of its main offices in Hamilton, Bristol, Slough, Warrington and Coleshill in Warwickshire.

Hamish Jones, non-executive director of Energetics and senior managing director at Macquarie Lending, said: “I would like to thank Bill for the significant contribution he has made to the development of the business.

“He has laid firm foundations for strong, continued expansion and growth, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Pearce is described as “an accomplished leader” with a background in gas, electricity, water, heating and telecommunication connections.

