New Speyside whisky collection gives a taste of the wild

Speyside Distillery has launched a range of “luxury” whiskies featuring images of local wildlife.

The move marks the first time that the distillery, in Kingussie, has produced a limited edition single malt collection.

Bottles in the collection feature portraits of the wildlife found near the distillery and complement the original art which features in the company’s new base in Glasgow’s art district.

The artwork has been created by Joanna McDonough, Prince’s School of Traditional Arts’ graduate and Speyside Distillery’s artist in residence. The Speyside wildlife collection is being rolled out in support of the school.

Distillery chief executive John McDonough said: “The new collection emphasises the strong connection we have with the school and the wonderful and beautiful natural environment in which we create our single malt whisky.”

