New chairman takes the helm at waste services group NWH

Waste services specialist NWH Group has appointed John McCormick as its chairman, five years after he joined the Midlothian business as a non-executive director.

McCormick, who is also chairman of Scottish road construction company Coneworx and sits on the board of Enterprise Foods, said: “Having been involved with the development and implementation of NWH Group’s strategy for growth and diversification, I’m delighted to take on the role of chairman.

“By continuing to recognise talent within the business, and helping to mature and develop its people, products and services, I look forward to seeing NWH reach its full potential.”

NWH offers a variety of industrial services including waste recycling, road sweepers, concrete and aggregate supplies, and skip hire.

Mark Williams, managing director, commented: “We’re delighted that John has taken up the role of chairman. His contribution as a non-exec over the last few years has been exceptional.”

He added: “His business experience, particularly in the areas of strategy and acquisition, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our offering in new geographical locations, and we look forward to working with John in this new role.”

NWH Group is a second-generation family-run business, employing 275 staff located across five Scottish sites in Dalkeith, Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Kirkcaldy.

