Natural stone supplier outlines solid growth

An Angus-based natural stone supplier said it has invested more than £500,000 in plant and machinery whilst doubling its workforce in recent months.
Denfind Stone said its turnover this year overtook £1 million, with managing director Alastair Rodger stating that in the next 12 to 18 months the family firm plans to move into new UK markets and maintain strong growth.
Managing director Alastair Rodger said 2016 has been "a very busy and exciting year for the business and the investment into new equipment and the team will present more exciting opportunities in 2017, in particular with our new product development. Over the next 12 to 18 months, we hope to continue to grow our family business and team, move into new markets in the UK and continue to deliver strong growth.”
Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook