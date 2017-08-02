Motoring festival gives spark to Glasgow’s economy

Glasgow’s economy is gearing up for a multi-million pound boost as thousands of petrolheads descend on the city this weekend.

Organisers of the Ignition Festival of Motoring, which takes place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Scottish Event Campus, formerly the SECC, are promising the biggest event of its kind even staged in Scotland.

A full track line-up will see more than 100 cars take to the streets around the campus, with highlights set to include a rally parade celebrating Scotland’s heritage in the sport, a collection of Formula One motors and a classic supercar parade.

Building on the success of 2016’s inaugural event, this year’s festival – organised by Brand Events – sees a number of additions including an outdoor “ride and drive zone”, offering motor enthusiasts the chance to test their skills on a range of driving experiences, as well as an indoor arcade which will host an array of games and experiences.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook

