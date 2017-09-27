Moray’s Brown Engineering goes bust with 32 jobs lost

Have your say

A Moray engineering company that was founded almost 40 years ago has gone into liquidation with the loss of 32 jobs.

Fochabers-based Brown Engineering, which was incorporated in 1978, specialised in the manufacture, installation and maintenance of plant, machinery and pipework for the distilling and malting and oil and gas industries.

• READ MORE: Companies news

Blair Nimmo and Geoff Jacobs of KPMG – appointed as joint provisional liquidators – said 32 of the firm’s 33 employees had been made redundant.

The remaining employee has been retained to assist in realising the company’s assets. The firm was hit by declining sales and smaller margins.

• READ MORE: Jobs saved after buyer found for Dingwall diabetes outfit

Nimmo said: “It is sad to see another engineering firm, which has such a long history and heritage, enter liquidation, together with the loss of employment to the local area.

“We will do everything we can to seek a buyer for the company’s assets to maximise recoveries for creditors.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook