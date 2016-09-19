Mitie shares plunge after outsourcer warns on profits

Shares in outsourcing group Mitie tumbled by 25 per cent in morning trading after it warned that full-year profits will come in “materially below” expectations due to lower growth, higher staff costs and uncertainty caused by the EU referendum.

The FTSE 250 company, which counts Rolls-Royce and the Home Office among its clients, said that it is facing “significant economic pressures”.

It added: “These include lower UK growth rates, changes to labour legislation and further public sector budget constraints, and uncertainty both pre and post the EU referendum.”

In May, the company – led by chief executive Ruby McGregor-Smith – said the UK government’s decision to hold the European Union poll on 23 June had caused a number of clients to either delay or cancel projects until after the referendum. It added that the introduction of the national living wage in April would add to costs over the coming year.

In the first half of the year, Mitie expects revenue to be “modestly lower” and operating profit to be “very significantly lower” when compared with the same period last year.

“Operating profit for the full year is now expected to be materially below management’s previous expectations as a result of a continuation of the pressures experienced in the first half and further one-off costs of organisational change associated with our cost efficiency programmes, which are expected to total up to £10 million in the year,” the group added.

