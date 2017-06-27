‘Milestone’ as Glasgow’s Clydeside Distillery appoints manager

The Clydeside Distillery, Glasgow’s newest whisky venture, has appointed Alistair McDonald as distillery manager.

Parent company Morrison Glasgow Distillers said the moved marked a “major milestone” for the project, which will also incorporate a visitor centre and create up to 25 jobs when it becomes fully operational.

Islay native McDonald brings with him more than 30 years’ whisky knowledge and expertise, having previously worked for Beam Suntory as distillery manager at Auchentoshan.

He said: “To be joining The Clydeside Distillery from the beginning, creating our new make spirit, is very special and a dream come true.

“Over the next few months we will be growing and training our team at the distillery ready to open our doors in September.”

The £10.5 million Clydeside Distillery will see the transformation of the iconic Pumphouse building between the Riverside Museum and the SEC.

Tim Morrison, chairman of Morrison Glasgow Distillers, said: “We want to create a Lowland single malt of outstanding quality and character – with Alistair’s knowledge, experience and passion we know he can help us achieve this.”

Commercial director Andrew Morrison added: “The Clydeside Distillery will be a fitting tribute to Glasgow and Scotland’s influence on the whisky industry.

“Not only are we preserving the heritage of one of the city’s most iconic landmarks, we are transforming it into a contemporary, stylish distillery and visitor attraction which will tell the story of Glasgow’s historic links with whisky, the Queens Dock and the Pumphouse.”

