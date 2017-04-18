Middle Eastern investor in £14m deal for SQA base

The Midlothian headquarters of the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) have been sold to a Middle Eastern investor in a £14.2 million deal.

Placid Invest has acquired the 55,000 square foot office and warehouse facility at Shawfair Park, on the outskirts of Dalkeith, from Buccleuch Property, marking the firm’s first investment in Scotland.

The site was completed in 2011 and was on the market for offers in excess of £12.5m. The lease to Scottish Ministers was recently extended until 2036.

Buccleuch Property director Phil Eves said: “We received excellent levels of interest in the building and were able to secure a deal in a relatively short timescale. We continue to look across the UK for similar projects to invest in, enabling us to demonstrate our full range of capabilities across development, asset management and investment.”

JLL and Montagu Evans acted on behalf of Buccleuch Property, with Property Vision acting for Placid Invest.

