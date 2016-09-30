Menzies strikes deal to acquire leaflet firm EAE

The distribution arm of John Menzies has acquired Scottish arts and tourism leaflet display specialist EAE.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, supports the firm’s strategy of further strengthening its UK logistics services, following a number of other key acquisitions and contracts in the parcel delivery and e-commerce fulfilment markets.

The company will continue to trade as EAE under the leadership of general manager Glen Bennett, who will report into Philippa Harris, managing director of the Take One Media subsidiary, which operates south of the Border.

Paul McCourt, managing director of Menzies Distribution, said: "This deal gives us two major advantages for the price of one. Firstly, it complements our Take One business, already the UK's market leader in the field of tourism display and distribution, providing us with complete Scottish coverage.

"Secondly, it is another opportunity for us to maximise resource efficiency during daylight hours when our staff and vans are not engaged in newspaper deliveries.

"It's another significant step for Menzies Distribution as we look to make the best use of our unrivalled network and capabilities, especially for final mile deliveries and hard-to-reach areas."

EAE - or Edinburgh Arts and Entertainment - was established in 1987 by a consortium of nine heritage, cultural and tourism organisations to provide more cost effective ways of getting their promotional print into the hands of potential audiences and customers, and has grown into Scotland's largest print distribution and display specialists, serving the entire country from 12 regional storage and distribution centres.

It services some 2,400 regularly merchandised display stands and 3,000 outlets on behalf of around 800 clients, ranging from government bodies and major institutions to B&Bs and visitor attractions in the Highlands.

