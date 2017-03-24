Menzies lands catering equipment deal with Nisbets

Logistics group John Menzies has secured a contract with Nisbets, the UK’s largest supplier of catering equipment.

The Edinburgh-based group’s distribution arm will manage weekly supplies of goods from Nisbet’s national distribution base in Avonmouth, near Bristol, to its 22 stores across the UK.

The goods are moved from Avonmouth to Menzies’ depot network, with pallets and cages then transferred to local vehicles for the “final mile” delivery. Although the Scots firm has been working with Nisbets for several months, the arrangement has only been formalised this week.

Steve Murray, general manager for business development at Menzies Distribution, said: “Our contract with Nisbets is an excellent example of how we can combine our trunk and local operations to support our customers’ supply chains.

“It’s a relationship that we hope to grow as we demonstrate the value of working with a national consolidator.

“Thanks to our other logistics work, and our newspaper and magazine deliveries, we’re on the UK’s high streets already. That allows us to offer a highly efficient service.”

Jim Huckle, operations director for Nisbets, added: “Menzies impressed us with their ability to provide a reliable and cost-effective service throughout the country. It wouldn’t make sense for us to have this kind of operation on dedicated vehicles but by working with a consolidator we have been able to secure a much more attractive and efficient arrangement.”

In December, Menzies announced that it secured a three-year national contract to provide trunk services from the three WH Smith distribution centres to the Menzies depot network and final mile delivery to some 1,200 stores.

