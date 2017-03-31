Menzies in talks to merge distribution arm with DX

Logistics group John Menzies today said it was in talks with rival DX over a tie-up for its distribution division.

The Edinburgh-based newspaper distributor and baggage handler, which recently acquired US aviation services firm ASIG in a “transformational” deal worth $202 million (£162m) has been under investor pressure to consider a break-up of its business.

It said there was “strong strategic logic” to pursue a deal with DX to create a “logistics and parcel carrier of enhanced scale and capability”, with the two firms predicting a combination of the businesses could deliver annual cost savings of between £8m and £12m.

Although they stressed there was “no certainty” that the tie-up would take place, they are targeting completion of the deal during the summer.

In a statement, the two firms said: “The boards of DX and John Menzies believe the proposed transaction structure enables both DX and John Menzies shareholders to share in the significant value created by the combination of DX and Menzies Distribution, whilst increasing significantly the liquidity of DX’s ordinary shares and enabling the divestment of Menzies Distribution into a separately quoted company in line with John Menzies’ strategy.”

If the tie-up went ahead, DX would pay £60m in cash for Menzies Distribution, along with the issue of new shares representing 80 per cent of its issued share capital. DX currently has a market value of about £17m.

The deal would see Menzies’ shareholders owning at least 75 per cent of DX, with a further 5 per cent held by its pension scheme. Because the proposed transaction constitutes a reverse takeover, shares in DX were suspended from trading on the Alternative Investment Market this morning.

Greg Michael, managing director of Menzies Distribution, would become chief executive of DX, with the Edinburgh firm’s finance director, Paul McCourt, becoming chief financial officer. DX finance director Daljit Basi would be an executive director of the firm.

Zeus Capital is acting as financial adviser to DX and Rothschild is acting as financial adviser to Menzies.

