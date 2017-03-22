Travelodge to create 325 jobs with 15 hotel openings

Hotel chain Travelodge is to open 15 hotels this year, including in Inverness, Peterhead and Stirling, creating 325 jobs in the process.

The openings, being developed by third-party investors and with an approximate equivalent investment value of £125 million, will take the group’s portfolio to more than 570.

Travelodge chief executive Peter Gowers said the firm’s growth was being fuelled by cost-conscious businesses and a “new generation of independent leisure travellers”, but added that the UK continues to lag behind the likes of the US when it comes to “good quality, low cost hotels”.

He added: “With room to grow, we have identified 250 further locations where we believe we can take Travelodge over the years ahead.”

The group also announced that work has started on its largest-ever new-build hotel, a 395-room property in the City of London, expected to open next year in 2018.

