Travel group wins key role in Scottish Ballet US tours

A corporate travel business with offices in Edinburgh and Aberdeen has been reappointed by Scottish Ballet to take care of all its transport arrangements for its American tours later this year.

Colpitts World Travel’s European headquarters, based in the Scottish capital, will manage the travel side of the ballet company’s trip in April to Minneapolis, where 12 members will stage Matthew Bourne’s Highland Fling, followed by visits to New York, and California in May.

Amy Dolan, company manager and international tour producer at Scottish Ballet, said Colpitts has a good understanding of the challenges involved when a national ballet company tours abroad.

Ian Scholes, Colpitts’ director of European operations, said: “As part of the Direct Travel group, we have strong connections within the US travel market. We are delighted to put this knowledge and experience to work in supporting Scottish Ballet’s upcoming American tour.”

