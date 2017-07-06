Travel group Barrhead to create 45 jobs in Glasgow

Barrhead Travel today said it would be creating 45 jobs across its Glasgow stores as part of its UK-wide expansion plans.

The holidays firm, which employs more than 900 people across 70 locations, is looking to recruit “destination specialists” along with managerial staff to support its growth.

Chief executive Sharon Munro said: “We are also investing significantly in new technology, so our new recruits will be among the first to work with some cutting-edge artificial intelligence and virtual reality elements.”

She added: “We also offer bespoke training programmes and personal development plans, supported by our dedicated training academy, based in the heart of Glasgow city centre.”

The group, which has an overall goal to add 120 jobs across the UK this year, was founded in 1975.

