Towering hotel looks to make its mark on Glasgow skyline

Plans have been unveiled for a striking 18-storey hotel overlooking the River Clyde in Glasgow.

The proposed development at the corner of Dixon Street and Clyde Street, beyond the southern end of Buchanan Street, includes a ground-floor restaurant and retail space as well as a publicly accessible rooftop bar. It would complete Glasgow’s so-called “Style Mile” while providing views of the Clyde.

Architectural firm Stallan-Brand is said to have drawn upon abstract images of Glasgow’s ships, bridges and cranes for its design.

A spokesman for the practice said: “The challenge of creating a tall, iconic building which improves Glasgow’s skyline and international image is one we relish. It is always exciting to be part of changes which enhance the vitality of a city.”

It is proposed that work on the site will begin in the autumn of 2017 with a completion date of late 2018.

Miriam White, spokeswoman for Clyde Dixon Land and Property, the company behind the plans, said: “This is a ­fantastic opportunity to create a landmark building which will bring a range of people together in a combined city/waterfront location.”

Stallan-Brand was established in 2012 and worked on the 2014 Commonwealth Games Village.

