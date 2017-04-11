Three Sisters in Glencoe named one of the finest views in UK

The view of the Three Sisters mountains in Glencoe Valley has been named one of the top views in the UK, beating off competition from mountains and city views in England and Nothern Ireland.

The Highlands vista – made up of the ridges of Beinn Fhada, Gearr Aonach and Aonach Dubh – was ranked second best UK sight below Welsh mountain Snowdonia, on a list of the best views created by a panel of leading travel experts and voted on by travellers.

Loch Lomond, Loch Ness, Ben Nevis and the view of Edinburgh from Arthur’s Seat also made the top 15.

The remaining top five was made up of Wiltshire’s Stonehenge, St Ives Bay in Cornwall and Somerset’s Cheddar Gorge, all in England.

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said: “Our world-renowned scenery is one of the main reasons people visit Scotland so it is no surprise to see so many locations feature in this list of the greatest views in Britain.

“From the stunning Three Sisters Mountains in the Highlands to the spectacular Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh, there is no shortage of beautiful spots to photograph in Scotland – hopefully this list will encourage even more visitors to find their own perfect shot during their stay.”

The study, carried out by smartphone manufacturer Samsung, pinpointed the five key factors that make up a quintessentially British view. Rolling countryside came top with 42 per cent of the vote, followed by rugged coastlines, country villages, historical landmarks and spires, cathedrals and architecture.

Sam Grant, marketing director at Samsung Electronics UK and Ireland, said: “We wanted to [celebrate] the beautiful views in our country of mountains, highlands, beaches and urban skylines that are best enjoyed unconfined.”

The findings shine a spotlight on some of the most photographed sites in the UK, revealing that the average British adult takes in excess of 1,000 pictures each year, predominantly on smartphones. The majority of photos taken focus on landscapes and city views – which were cited by two thirds of those surveyed as their favoured photographic subject matter.

Matthew Cattell, Britain’s Landscape Photographer of the Year, will be travelling the length of the UK this year to capture a series of shots at locations which were named in the study.

The poll of more than 2,500 people was conducted to mark the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone.