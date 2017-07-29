Theatres’ earnings are supercalifragilistic thanks to hit musicals

The trust behind the Festival and King’s Theatres in Edinburgh has achieved a “substantial” increase in attendance and income, with the latter hitting record levels, in its latest financial year.

The Festival City Theatres Trust said attendances across its venues, which include The Studio behind the Festival Theatre on the capital’s Potterrow, were up by 9 per cent from the previous year, with income up by a quarter and annual turnover having doubled over the past six years.

“Our financial success has enabled us to improve the facilities in our theatres which, in turn, helps us to attract the UK’s leading producers,” the trust said in its latest report.

It also highlighted 155 productions during the year, including the “phenomenally successful” musical Mary Poppins, with a run of 30 performances providing its highest-grossing production to date.

Also in the 2016/17 year, 26 per cent of its programme was exclusive to its venues in Scotland.

Chief executive Duncan Hendry said: “These excellent results are a testament to the wonderful service provided by our staff, the excitement of our programme and the quality of our venues.

“As we move into the new financial year we do so with the confidence derived from the quality of our work we present on our stages and from our strong financial position.”