The Big Interview: Tracey Matthews, chief operating officer of Gaucho

One of the first parts of the New Town to be completed, Edinburgh’s St Andrew Square was at one time home to philosopher David Hume, who entertained one of the US’s founding fathers Benjamin Franklin among his first guests.

Fast-forward to the present day, sites to entertain are in abundance at the historic location, after a recent influx of restaurants to create a “cuisine quarter”.

The square has attracted the likes of Dishoom, Wagamama, The Refinery and The Ivy, with Argentinian steak restaurant chain Gaucho having just opened its doors with a £1.5 million, 120-cover site creating about 50 jobs.

And chief operating officer Tracey Matthews explains that a move into the Scottish capital by the brand has long been on the cards. Having been with the group for nearly 18 years, “I think we’ve been speaking about Edinburgh for about eight of those”.

She says the right location in the city was being sought, with the chain the fifth of six restaurants opening in the Standard Life building in the St Andrew Square site.

Gaucho signed a 20-year lease for a unit measuring about 6,500 square feet at the £90m, 165,000 sq ft, mixed-use development by Standard Life Pooled Property Pension Fund and Peveril Securities. The site also includes the TK Maxx store and offices for Aberdeen Standard Investments.

Ralph Jones, managing director of Peveril Securities, said in September that Gaucho was the “last piece of the jigsaw” on the square’s south side. “What used to be an unloved, half-empty street is now a flourishing desirable destination.”

David Stewart, fund manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments, also commented: “We have attracted a great mix of restaurants and chefs to Scotland for the first time, and created a new high-quality leisure hub in the heart of the city. St Andrew Square is a fantastic location and we are proud to have played a major part in its renaissance and regeneration.”

And Matthews, whose remit since last year also includes fellow Argentinian steak restaurant Cau, explains that despite a tight turnaround at the city-centre site, with only about 16 weeks in total to get up and running, “we knew St Andrew Square was going to be absolutely perfect”.

The restaurant is the 16th UK location for Gaucho, which has 12 sites in London and is present in Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham. Overseas, it can be found in Dubai, Hong Kong and Buenos Aires.

And Gaucho says its flagship Scottish branch marks a homecoming for its Aberdeen Angus beef. It states: “Originally from Scotland, Aberdeen Angus was first introduced to Argentina in 1879 by Don Carlos Guerrero. Today, all Argentina’s Aberdeen Angus are direct descendants of Guerrero’s original Scottish cattle – Cinderella, Aunt Lee and Virtuoso, the bull.”

The site also sees Bonnyrigg born and raised group executive chef Jamie Robertson, famous for working alongside Jamie Oliver, returning to his roots. He oversees menu development and supply chain for all 14 of Gaucho’s restaurants, highlighting the use of Scottish flavours at Edinburgh’s Gaucho.

Matthews also flags changes to the branch’s menu to reflect “the amazing quality of produce that Scotland has”.

These include haggis empanadas and using a local sausage-producer as well as Scottish beef in addition to meat from Argentina, where the restaurant is involved with more than 60 farms, and cattle are still selected in the traditional way by gauchos on horseback.

And while some eyebrows have been raised regarding the environmental impact of the chain importing frozen beef on a 7,500-mile trip, Matthews says: “We’re aware of the journey that it takes but that’s the differentiation of the Argentine beef, the ageing process that it takes.”

She also points out that the majority of the meat is shipped rather than flown over, reducing air miles, with the whole process taking about 40 days and enabling a suitable period for the ageing process.

In terms of what she wants to see with the Gaucho network expansion, “we want to make sure that we’re there for a really long time”.

With The Ivy already planning to expand north of the Border with a £2m site on Glasgow’s Buchanan Street that is set to open by the spring, and Italian-focused Vapiano to open in the same city after launching in Edinburgh this month, Matthews says Gaucho is very much aiming to put down roots in other cities in Scotland as well as across the rest of the UK.

“I think at the moment, where we’ve gone out of London our ambition is to be the most premium operator in the cities that we go to.”

The group has already made its debut in Edinburgh and Glasgow with Cau, which launched in 2010 and aims to be “a restaurant that would fit perfectly in the heart of Palermo, Buenos Aires”.

As for how to run two restaurants in the same city with a similar offering, Matthews insists that Gaucho and Cau sit in very different places in the market.

Gaucho is the “classic Argentine experience”, focused on old school glamour, while Cau reflects the hustle and bustle of the South American country’s capital, she believes. “Buenos Aires is a city that’s full of different cultures and that’s why the menu’s quite varied in Cau, whereas Gaucho’s much more very focused on purely Argentine.”

Gaucho was founded by Dutch entrepreneur Zeev Godik, launching in Amsterdam in 1976 after borrowing £1,500 from his father, and reportedly smuggling Argentinian beef from Germany after being unable to find it in his home country. Gaucho entered the UK in London’s Piccadilly in 1994.

It was revealed earlier this month that Godik was stepping down as chief executive of Gaucho Group after 41 years to “consider wider interests and new opportunities”, but would remain a shareholder alongside investors Equistone Partners Europe and serial entrepreneur Luke Johnson.

The latter aims to invest €25m (£22.3m) to €125m of equity in businesses with enterprise values of €50m to €500m and is “dedicated to supporting middle-market companies seeking to grow organically or by acquisition”. Focused on change of ownership deals, it last year bought a majority stake in Gaucho Holdings in a transaction believed to be worth £100m, buying the company from Intermediate Capital Group.

It describes Cau as an “aspirational casual dining chain” and Gaucho as aimed at the premium and special occasion market segment, with Matthews noting efforts to broaden its offering throughout the day.

The brands are operating in a UK restaurant market facing a large serving of challenging ingredients, from food price inflation to squeezed consumer spend and upward pressure on wages. There is also the factor of the hospitality trade employing a large chunk of its workforce from Europe.

Research commissioned by KPMG for the British Hospitality Association found that the UK hospitality sector is “highly reliant” on EU workers, who comprise up to about a quarter of its workforce.

Matthews downplays the impact of food inflation, but admits: “I wouldn’t say that I hadn’t had the odd sleepless night about Brexit… but life would be dull without a few challenges along the way.”

She evidently relishes the fast pace of hospitality, where she has spent her entire career. Citing the variation, she explains: “I couldn’t imagine doing anything else. Going to work on a Saturday night, I don’t really look at it as work… everyone’s having a party — you get to talk to just so many different people and watch them have a great time.”

And she is keen to take a hands-on approach “so that we understand we’re doing the right things for the business — I’m not good stuck in an office”.