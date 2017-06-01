Taymouth village holiday park firm builds more lodges

The operator of a major Perthshire holiday park has pushed the button on a new £6 million residential development, citing a post-Brexit vote property boom.

Kenmore-based Mains of Taymouth Country Estate & Golf Course, which runs the Taymouth village holiday park and a portfolio of investment properties, said Balloch Park was situated to the east of the existing 160-acre country estate.

The firm plans to market the 38, two- and three-bedroom lodge homes to both the domestic and holiday market. It is touting the riverside setting as being within an hour-and-a-half’s drive time of both Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Mains of Taymouth has been working with local Highland Perthshire builder and developer Blairish Restorations, which has created many of the lettings properties on the estate.

Robin Menzies, Mains of Taymouth Country Estate & Golf Course managing director, said: “We have always believed that the estate had the potential to offer residential living, as we have created what is now a proven location that people want to buy into, it’s a real community. Never has this been more true than in this post Brexit time we find ourselves in, which is having a hugely positive effect on our investment lettings portfolio.

“Buyers are looking to put their money into property once again, and the market is most definitely there for downsizers and those approaching retirement to buy a permanent home.”

Estate manager Peter Bancroft is to provide tours of the Balloch Park scheme to interested parties. He said: “Anyone living here can easily access lots of local amenities on the estate, and in Aberfeldy, which is only six miles away.”

