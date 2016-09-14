Surgeons hotel carves out record result

An Edinburgh hotel that ploughs its profits into training surgeons worldwide has hailed its strongest ever results.

Ten Hill Place, which is operated by the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, has posted a record turnover of £4.7 million, helped in part by an 88 per cent occupancy rate.

Opened in 2006, the 77-room four-star establishment was originally intended to provide on-site accommodation for the college and its conference hub but is now a busy hotel all year long, cashing in on the capital's busy festive and summer seasons.

News of the bumper financial figures follows the success of the Royal College as a venue during the recent Edinburgh festival, achieving more than 75,000 ticket sales in a record year, up by about a quarter on 2015.

Scott Mitchell, director of commercial enterprises at the college, said: “The hotel provides a real personal alternative to the vast majority of big-name city centre hotels and is run by a hugely dedicated team whose hard work has directly resulted in its most successful ever year.

“At its core, the hotel is a platform to generate profits that go directly into improving lives for surgical patients all around the world - even in areas of conflict and extreme poverty.

“We initially targeted visiting academics, medical professionals and delegates to conferences; however our customer base is now especially varied - even more so during festival season and Hogmanay.”

