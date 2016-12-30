Stobo Castle cheers record spa gift voucher sales

Stobo Castle Health Spa is celebrating a record of more than £1 million of gift voucher sales in the run-up to Christmas.

The luxury Borders retreat said the bumper festive haul followed a £100,000 advertising campaign to cement awareness of the Stobo brand across Scotland.

Marketing director Jenni Watts said almost 10,000 vouchers were sold, helping to exceed the Peeblesshire venue’s target of £1m in sales for the first time.

She added: “It is a great achievement and, with nearly 10,000 people waking up to a Stobo voucher in their stocking, surely this must make it one of Scotland’s most popular gifts this Christmas.

“Our tasteful advertising campaigns are carefully crafted to ensure they get positive attention. We now look forward to welcoming the lucky people who received our vouchers to Stobo next year.”

