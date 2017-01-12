Start-up in the spotlight with Trainspotting 2 role

A Glasgow-based film industry start-up is set to hit the big screen after its lighting technology was used in the production of the hotly-anticipated sequel to Trainspotting.

Blind Spot Gear was founded three years ago by a trio of entrepreneurs who said they had become “fed up” with what they described as a lack of innovation in the “over-priced” world of movies.

From left: Blind Spot Gear founders Jamie Campbell, Billy Campbell and Alan Easdale. Picture: Contributed

Its lightweight Scorpion light, which launched in 2015 following a £45,000 fundraising campaign on the Kickstarter crowdfunding platform, has already been used by the BBC, Sky Sports and National Geographic – as well as the hit television show Outlander.

The firm has now revealed that Scorpion was used throughout the entire production of T2 Trainspotting, which is to have its world premiere in Edinburgh this month.

READ MORE: First full Trainspotting T2 trailer released

Blind Spot Gear co-founder Billy Campbell said: “To have been involved in helping the filmmakers create the look and style they wanted for T2 Trainspotting has been an honour.

“No other lighting is as portable or as flexible, which is why they were so popular on the production. We are unbelievably excited for the Scottish premier to see our lights in action.”

READ MORE: Stars to attend T2 premiere screened at Capital cinema

Campbell, a Bafta-award winning filmmaker, set up Blind Spot Gear with engineers Alan Easdale and Jamie Campbell, and the firm has also secured a further £45,000 of funding through the Scottish Edge fund to launch its second product, the Tile light, which will hit the market later this year.

T2, directed by Danny Boyle, is based on the book Porno, Edinburgh writer Irvine Welsh’s follow-up to Trainspotting. It sees stars including Ewen Bremner, Robert Carlyle, Ewan McGregor and Jonny Lee Miller reunited two decades on from the original film.

Producer Bernard Bellew said: “The crew loved using Blind Spot Gear’s lights and even more so due to the fact they are designed by a local Scottish company.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook