Star Wars and Bridget Jones boost Cineworld’s finances

The unlikely combination of Bridget Jones, Mowgli and Star Wars helped Cineworld see more than 100 million film-goers walk through its doors in 2016.

The firm said blockbuster films – such as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Bridget Jones’s Baby and The Jungle Book – helped full-year revenue jump 12.6 per cent in the year to the end of December.

Box office sales grew 7 per cent overall and 3.7 per cent in the UK. Internationally, Cineworld saw box office revenue climb 13.5 per cent.

Retail revenues jumped 12.7 per cent over the period, thanks in part to the addition of seven new Starbucks outlets in Cineworld cinemas.

The group is now looking forward to this year’s releases, which include Star Wars: Episode VIII and Fast And Furious 8.

It said: “With a strong balance sheet the group continues to look at potential investment and expansion opportunities, and expects to deliver further value to shareholders during the forthcoming year.”

