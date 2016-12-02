St Andrews Links tees up clothing deal with Japan’s TSI

The trust responsible for the seven links courses at the home of golf has signed a global clothing agreement with a Japanese clothing group.

Under the deal with St Andrews Links, Tokyo-based TSI will design, produce and sell official collections using the firm’s family of brands, including Tom Morris – the world’s oldest golf business.

Trust chief executive Euan Loudon said: “We believe that this is the right partner and the right time to add strength and quality to the St Andrews Links brand.

“TSI have showcased their unique ability to get under the skin of St Andrews Links and Tom Morris, demonstrating a true understanding of the values and symbolism of this special place. This, combined with their outstanding track record, will enable TSI to harness our family of brands and marry them with the creativity and commercial ambition of their hugely talented and experienced team in Tokyo.”

The debut collections are due to be unveiled next year, and Manabu Senza, president of TSI Groove & Sports, said the ranges will “celebrate the prestige and heritage” of St Andrews Links.

He added: “We believe every golfer dreams of playing at St Andrews Links; we share that passion and are very proud to be working so closely with the home of golf.”

St Andrews Links, which acquired the venerable Tom Morris brand in 2010, employs more than 350 permanent staff and seasonal workers during the high season.

