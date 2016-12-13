SLI hits out at Fox’s takeover price for Sky

Fund manager Standard Life Investments (SLI) has rapped 21st Century Fox’s 1,075p a share takeover bid for satellite broadcaster Sky as a poor deal.

Some smaller shareholders criticised Sky’s board over the weekend for agreeing a price with Fox, which already owns 39 per cent of Sky, too quickly.

READ MORE: Sky receives takeover approach from 21st Century Fox

Thomas Moore, UK equities director at SLI, told BBC radio: “We’ve got to represent the interest of our clients and our view would be no, this isn’t a good deal.

“The shares were at this level back in April, only a few months ago the company has been talking about all the activity they are doing in order to generate value for shareholders.”

Moore said the Sky price was “at a low ebb” on Friday when the bid was rumoured. “The question is whether the board is independent enough to represent the interests of all shareholders, not just the 40 per cent that is owned by 21st Century,” he added.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook