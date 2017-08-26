Six-figure funding for North Coast 500 country house conversion

A country house on the North Coast 500 route – billed as Scotland’s Route 66 – has been converted into a guest house, café and craft shop thanks to a six-figure funding package.

Forse House, near the village of Latheron, Caithness, is home to Forse of Nature, a family-run business that is aiming to further boost the fortunes of the North Coast 500 and surrounding countryside.

The business has already seen a spike in the number of international visitors, some travelling from as far as South Africa and New Zealand.

The funding support from Bank of Scotland has enabled the venture to transform Forse House into six guest rooms, a café serving local and sustainable produce and a craft shop that provides a showcase for local artisans.

Lynn Watts, owner of Forse of Nature, said: “We’re rooted in the community, so it’s really important to us that we’re able to offer facilities that cater to everyone.”