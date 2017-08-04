Scots holidaymakers warned to remain vigilant during heatwave

Scottish holidaymakers have been warned to stay out of with temperatures predicted to rise above 40C across many popular locations.

Spain, Italy and Croatia are all set to be hit with a sweltering sun as weahter warnings have been issued in 26 European cities due to the extreme heat.

In the past few days Italy various regions and cities in Italy have recorded temperatures in the mid-40s, the country experiencing temperatures 10C higher than the average for this time of year.

This weekend Southern Spain is likely to see the mercury rise to 42C with Italy a cooler 39C. Bosnia, Hungary, Switzerland and Corsica also won’t miss out on the sizzling weather.

While Scotland is primed for another overcast weekend with scattering rain showers, European forecasters at Meteoalarm have alerted tourists to remain vigilant and make sensible decisions. Long journeys should be avoided, stay in the shade during the height of the heat and drink plenty of water.

Holidaymakers have already been warned about longer than normal queues when travelling.

The heatwave is forecasted to last until the middle of the week.