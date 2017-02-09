Scots holiday parks to gain from record investment

Britain’s biggest holiday park operator is spending £2.5 million on its Scottish sites as part of a record investment programme.

Parkdean Resorts said all eight of its parks north of the Border would benefit from the funding as it gears up for what it predicts will be its busiest season ever amid the boom in “staycation” holidays.

News of the fresh investment came as rival Verdant Leisure announced the acquisition of its seventh leisure site – Crosslaw Caravan Park in the Borders – marking its third holiday park purchase in the last nine months.

Parkdean said that, across the business, it was investing a record £50m on accommodation, retail and leisure facilities in time for the new season.

As part of this, £17m will be invested into implementing a range of new lodges, caravans and “glamping” facilities across its 73 parks, with a further £4m on refurbishments to existing caravans and lodges.

Chief executive John Waterworth said: “It is a truly exciting time for Parkdean Resorts as we gear up for the 2017 season where substantial investment will continue and for what we are confident will be our busiest year yet.”

As part of the investment in Scotland, some £550,000 will be spent on a full refurbishment of the entertainment complex at Parkdean’s Eyemouth Holiday Park in Berwickshire, including a new glazed extension to house the amusement arcade and Boathouse Restaurant with entertainment area. In addition, there will be a new children’s play area and terrace.

Southerness Holiday Park in Dumfries will also benefit from additional investment, including a £70,000 arcade refit and six new lodges for both holidaymakers and prospective holiday home owners. This follows recent enhancements to the park, including the expansion of its restaurant and the arrival of a new takeaway.

Additional spend will be made on general maintenance and enhancements across the eight Scottish locations. Parkdean Resorts was formed in November 2015 following the merger of Parkdean Holidays and Park Resorts.

Meanwhile, Verdant said that Crosslaw Caravan Park would be renamed Coldingham Bay Leisure Park. The group’s chief executive, Graham Hodgson, said: “This acquisition is a perfect choice for Verdant Leisure in terms of the geographical location and the opportunity it offers for future development.”

