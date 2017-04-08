Scots firm says indyref2 talk is great for business

The prospect of a second independence vote may be causing a headache for many companies, but one Scots creative agency that produces TV and online adverts says it has been good for business.

Glasgow-based Enterprise Screen, which does work for commercial and public sector clients on both sides of the Atlantic, has partly credited the revival of the Scottish independence debate with its rapid growth in the US.

The firm has opened two new offices in the past year to service the growing North American market and is gearing up for further expansion.

Co-founder Jamie Smith, who moved to the US with his family to oversee the growth, says the prospect of indyref2 has led to a surge of interest in Scotland among Americans who see it as a positive move for the country.

“I have found being Scottish to be a tremendous advantage in building a business in America,” he said. “One of the first things people notice is my accent and, when they find out I’m from Scotland, it’s all they want to talk about.

“They know about Brexit and people have their own views about that, but almost everyone I meet in a business setting appears to be genuinely excited about what’s happening in Scotland.”

The firm, whose US clients include bottle-making giant Owens-Illinois, established an office in Toledo, Ohio followed quickly by a second in Washington DC.