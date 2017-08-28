Royal College of Surgeons has hotel growth plans sewn up

An Edinburgh hotel that forms part of the Royal College of Surgeons is to undergo an £8.5 million expansion that will increase its room capacity by about two-thirds.

Ten Hill Place is increasing to 129 rooms from 77 currently on the back of plans to “sensitively renovate” neighbouring Hill Place buildings, also currently owned by the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd) and used primarily as offices and by academics.

An artist's impression of one of the new rooms at Ten Hill Place. Picture: Contributed

Operated by the college’s commercial arm, the hotel posted record turnover of almost £2.7m in its last full recorded financial year, thanks to an occupancy rate of 88 per cent. Profits are put back into advancing surgical standards worldwide.

Scott Mitchell, commercial director of RCSEd, said: “Our expansion will give us a greater platform to generate the profits that go directly towards improving lives for surgical patients all around the world – including those in areas of conflict and extreme poverty.

“As the number of visitors to Edinburgh has soared, we have been able to tap into the market and develop our reputation – meaning that the hotel is now busy all year round.

“Having initially targeted visiting academics, medical professionals and delegates to conferences, our customer base is now especially varied – especially during Festival season and Hogmanay.”

RCSEd Commercial Enterprises, which started out as three people and is now some 140 strong, will also rebrand to “Surgeons Quarter” to mark the expansion of the organisation. That branding is set to complete by summer 2018.

