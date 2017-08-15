Revolution Bars rejects nightclub outfit’s merger proposal

Revolution Bars has rebuffed a merger proposal from nightclub operator Deltic Group.

Revolution is already the subject of a £100 million takeover tilt from Slug & Lettuce owner Stonegate, but Deltic said it believes such a deal would represent a “disappointing outcome” for shareholders.

Instead, it has tabled an alternative proposal involving an all-share merger which would see a merged firm continue to be listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Deltic, one of Britain’s biggest nightclub operators, said the move would create “a powerhouse group” and could be of “greater attraction” to Revolution shareholders than the Stonegate offer of 200p a share.

“Deltic believes that a combination of its business with Revolution would transform the scalability of the enlarged group, provide scope for material synergies and enable the operational issues within Revolution to be better addressed through Deltic’s management team taking responsibility for both businesses, creating a powerhouse group in its sector that can exploit further opportunities to both expand and consolidate the market,” the group said.

However, Revolution, which issued a profit warning in May that sent shares tumbling, has rejected Deltic’s overtures.

The firm, which owns more than 60 Revolution and Revolucion de Cuba bars, has said it is facing “well-publicised sector cost headwinds” that have also hit its rivals, including the impact of the living wage and the new apprenticeship levy, as well as an above-inflation increase in business rates.

Deltic’s estate consists of 57 clubs, including those operating under the PRYZM, Bar & Beyond, Steinbeck & Shaw, ATIK, and Fiction brands.

Revolution, headed by chief executive Mark McQuater, said: “The board confirms that it received a possible proposal from Deltic and thereafter met with Deltic.

“Based on these preliminary interactions, the board had concerns over both the value and deliverability of the combination and did not see any merit in progressing their proposal as the board believes that a combination of Revolution and Deltic is not in the best interest of shareholders at this time.”

The group added that its talks with Stonegate continue.

