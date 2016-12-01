Revolution Bars grows in size north of the Border

The company behind the the Revolución de Cuba brand has opened four bars as part of its plans to launch five new sites per financial year.

Revolution Bars Group said the latest openings were “strategically timed to benefit from the festive season”. Bars in Aberdeen, Harrogate and Reading have already opened and a further Revolución de Cuba is set to open mid-December in Glasgow, ­taking the number of sites in Scotland to five.

Currently, the group’s estate totals 65 bars – 12 Revolución de Cubas and 53 Revolutions. Overall, the most recent expansion creates in excess of 400 jobs.

Chief executive Mark McQuater said: “The early opening profile in [the first half] will benefit the company for the year to come. Looking ahead we have a strong pipeline of sites.”

