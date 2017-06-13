Refurbished New Cumnock open air pool to get Royal welcome

It was built in 1966 and is one of the few remaining open air swimming pools in Scotland.

Now, 61 years later, the facility in New Cumnock will be re-opened on Wednesday by Prince Charles after undergoing a major transformation.

It has undergone significant refurbishment following funding from the Dumfries House Outreach Programme after being saved from demolition by the community-run group Afton Water Leisure.

The new-look pool, designed in a lido style, has been made more energy efficient and given a facelift by a construction project which started in September last year and was completed this month.

Since Dumfries House was saved for the nation in 2007 by a consortium led by Prince Charles, known in Scotland as The Duke of Rothesay, it has led the way in providing ‘heritage-led regeneration’ for the local community.

Through The Dumfries House Outreach Programme, the charity has led a number of charitable projects including the rejuvenation of New Cumnock Town Hall, as well the creation of The Rothesay Rooms, a restaurant and Highgrove shop in flood-hit Ballater.

A statement from Dumfries House, on its Facebook page, said: “Not long now until the New Cumnock Pool reopens.

“The Dumfries House Trust raised £30,000 for an impressive restoration and we can’t wait to share the results with you on 14 June.

“The pool will benefit from new buildings, including sparkling changing and shower facilities, as well as a covered seating area with a servery to the tuck shop.”

Other funding of over £150,000 came from East Ayrshire Council, the Scottish Government and the UK Government.