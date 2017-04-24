Rebranded Aberdeen comms firm seals duo of deals

An Aberdeen communications company which is finalising its rebrand today revealed its acquisition of two North-east printing businesses in a six-figure deal amid plans for further growth.

Jasmine is the new brand for the recently merged company uniting print-management firm Printagraph, communications agency Citrus:Mix, document-solutions provider Revolve Systems and event-management company 46 Degrees.

It said it has completed its purchase of Scottaspress in Aberdeen and P Scrogie in Peterhead, collectively known as The Printer.

Jasmine also explained that it has 42 staff and will offer a “unique” service in Scotland, covering all corporate communications from concept-creation to campaign-implementation.

Danny Cowie, managing director of Jasmine Group owner Jasmine Holdings, flagged plans to expand the business in the North-east “while also looking to develop further afield”.

He said: “We are the only company in Scotland which offers a full communications service which we hope will help us stand out from the crowd.”

Jasmine Limited boss Andrew Hall added: “We’ve had a busy few months finalising the purchase of Scottaspress and P Scrogie which now puts us on a firm footing for the future and is a positive move for our customers too.

“We are very proud of our new Jasmine Limited brand and the significant skills and experience we have across a range of communications services.”

