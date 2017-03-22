PR outfit PingGo takes DIY approach to start-ups

Public relations veteran Sarah Lee has launched a “do-it-yourself” service aimed at start-ups and small firms operating on a tight budget.

The founder of Edinburgh PR agency Hot Tin Roof said she aims to “democratise” the process of writing and distributing press releases “so that lack of budget and experience are not barriers to a company getting media attention”.

Lee added: “Media coverage cannot be bought. It has to be earned. When a company is just starting out it is critical that it establish credibility, but traditional PR is out of reach to most start-ups.”

Her online PingGo service is the result of a 12-month research and development project co-funded by InnovateUK, the UK government’s innovation agency, and following a “soft launch” last month it has signed up customers from more than 50 countries. It now plans to expand its team over the next 12 months.

Matt Brown of InnovateUK said: “It’s just the kind of early-stage project that we are looking to co-fund. PingGo made it through a rigorous selection process designed to identify the most interesting digital media businesses in Edinburgh.”

