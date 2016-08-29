PR outfit looks to make it Big in Dundee

Big Partnership has continued its expansion with the opening of an office in Dundee – the PR agency’s fifth in Scotland and seventh UK-wide.

The move follows the launch of a Manchester base just two months ago, as the agency secured contract wins worth £250,000 in the city and has set its sights on winning some £150,000 of new business in the first year in Dundee.

Existing clients in and around Tayside include entrepreneurial support organisation Elevator, Dundee Rep Theatre and technology spin-outs from the University of St Andrews, SA Instrumentation and Photosynergy. These will all be serviced from the firm’s new office at City Quay.

READ MORE: Big Partnership founders agree £11m buyout of PR firm

Zoe Ogilvie, director at Big Partnership, said: “We have strong ties to Dundee, with a history of working with clients in the city, as well as in Fife and Perthshire. Opening permanent premises here widens our offering to a city which has huge potential.

“Dundee is in the middle of a £1 billion regeneration, which is expected to create more than 7,000 jobs, see the opening of an international centre of design and herald a major redevelopment of its train station. With further plans to open more hotels, bars and restaurants, it’s the perfect time to be launching a base here.”