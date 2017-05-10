PR group Beattie appoints MD for London and the south

PR and communications stalwart Beattie has appointed Jacquie Boyd-Coleman as head of its offices in London and the south of England.

A former Bearsden Academy pupil, Boyd-Coleman joined the firm’s Glasgow office in 2002 as a senior account manager. She moved to London in 2006 to complete a three-month project and went on to become London bureau chief for the practice.

Boyd-Coleman, who will oversee offices in London, Essex and Cornwall, said: “It wasn’t my intention to leave Scotland, but we had a project which needed my attention – and I met and married my husband down here, so it seems I was meant for the south.”

The firm now has a team of 40 specialists covering London and the south of England.

Chief executive Laurna Woods, who has been with Beattie for 22 years, said: “Jacquie Boyd-Coleman has built one of London’s most dynamic PR, social, digital and creative teams with a strong retail, technology and healthcare focus.

“Going forward, her remit is to develop our operations in the south east and south west so that we become the best-regarded agency in London and the south.”

Beattie has nine offices in the UK including Birmingham, Glasgow and Leeds. It trades under three brands – Beattie, its international student recruitment business 11ten, and Only Marketing whose brands include Only Crisis.

