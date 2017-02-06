PR agency relaunches in capital after revamp

A communications agency is today relaunching with a new name, move to Edinburgh and debut of a digital division, saying this is “part of a strategic overhaul of the business”.

O’Leary PR is now known as Represent, and is opening the doors to its flagship new office on Calton Road, saying it brings more than 20 years of experience working for clients that include the Royal Highland Show.

It has also created two digital roles, saying this is to progress the development of integrated communication campaigns, and has expanded its client roster, having been chosen to handle PR and digital engagement for St Andrews West, a development in the Fife town to include homes, education, retail and leisure.

Represent’s managing director Judith O’Leary said it is an “exciting time” for the agency, which added that its rebranding comes as it looks to build its activity across sectors such as food and drink, events, tourism and agriculture.

