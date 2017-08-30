PR agency Beattie eyes ‘valuable income source’ in Canada

Public relations agency Beattie has stepped up its presence in Canada with the launch of a specialist “crisis communications” operation.

The move comes just two months after the Scots-founded firm announced a joint venture with British Columbia-based Tartan Group to form Beattie Tartan with offices in Calgary, Toronto, Vancouver, and Victoria.

• READ MORE: PR outfit Beattie targets Canada with new joint venture

Beattie, which is London-headquartered these days with 12 offices in the UK and Ireland and some 130 employees, said it was aiming to become “the most trusted crisis management advisor in Canada” with the launch of the Only Reputation boutique.

Director Chris Gilmour said: “We have firmly established the pedigree of Only Crisis in the UK and expanding into Canada with Only Reputation was the next obvious step.”

He added: “Crisis management is a big fee earner for us in the UK and we expect it to become a valuable source of income in Canada.”

• A company based in Aberdeen has launched what it claims is the world’s first ethical marketing audit to help firms demonstrate their integrity, writes Emma Newlands.

SM Marketing, which says it is the only ethical marketing company in the city, described its audit as “designed to test a business’s marketing strategy and check that it is responsible and ethically sound”.

Factors assessed include diversity, inclusivity, how market and supply chain are chosen, work with charities or the local community, as well as honesty and environmental credentials.

Stuart Mitchell, marketing director of the company, said that amid controversy around fake news, “it’s become more important for customers to know that the marketing and claims made by a company are honest and… [for a firm] to be able to show that what you are doing is environmentally responsible”.

He also said it is hoped that the audit “will become an important annual or biannual event for companies looking to be as responsible as possible”.

