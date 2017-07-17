Pickering’s Gin limited edition marks 70 years of the Fringe

Gin distiller Pickering’s has launched an exclusive bottling to mark the 70th anniversary of both its original recipe and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The firm’s limited edition run of 650 bottles has been created using the same list of nine gin botanicals drawn up in 1947 and inherited by co-founder Marcus Pickering.

“Being able to celebrate the 70th anniversary of our original recipe gin with the world’s biggest and most successful arts festival is truly humbling,” said Pickering, who set up the Edinburgh-based craft gin brand in 2013 alongside head distiller Matt Gammell.

“We know how important heritage, dedication and time is when it comes to making good gin and the same could be said when explaining the success of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.”

Gammell added: “This limited edition bottling is incredibly exciting for us as a distillery and we’re confident that this old recipe will be gratefully received by fans of gin and the Fringe alike.”

