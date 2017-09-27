Perth marketing agency Volpa eyes million-pound sales

Independent marketing agency Volpa is aiming for turn­over to reach £1 million as it this month celebrates 15 years in business.

Managing director Tricia Fox founded the Perth-based company in her spare bedroom, and has tripled its employees in less than three years, aiming to hit the million-pound income target in the next 18 months.

Volpa also has premises in Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow, and specialises in the tourism, hospitality, and food and drink sectors. Clients include Dundee Heritage Trust, Scone Palace, The Famous Grouse Experience, Perth Museum and Art Gallery, Miller Hendry and The Enchanted Forest.

Fox flagged “ambitious” growth, stating: “We are currently the largest PR and marketing agency in Perthshire and we are planning to expand our footprint geographically with a three-year plan that will see us firmly established as one of Scotland’s largest independent agencies.”

