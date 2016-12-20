Perceptive rounds off tenth year with PR client wins

Public relations consultancy Perceptive Communicators is marking a successful end to its tenth year in business with the signing of a new client.

The agency, founded by managing director Julie McLauchlan in 2006, has been appointed by fellow Glasgow-based company Eagle Plant Hire on the back of a recommendation from another construction sector client.

Perceptive has also been re-appointed by two major clients – urban regeneration outfit Clyde Gateway and Kier Construction.

McLauchlan has grown the firm’s initial team of two consultants to eight on the back of the new business wins, and Perceptive now has clients spanning the construction, life sciences, professional services, technology and travel sectors, as well as several housing associations.

She said: “It’s great that Eagle Plant Hire came to us as a result of a recommendation from an existing client – I am very proud that word of mouth is how we get the vast majority of our new business.

“While winning new clients is always positive, retaining existing ones is just as important. It is testament to our consistent delivery that exceeds expectations and boosts our clients’ results.”

