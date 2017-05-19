Peppa Pig owner pushes button on 117 new episodes

Peppa Pig owner Entertainment One has announced that it will produce 117 new episodes of the popular children’s television show.

Production has already begun on the new series, which will bring the total number of shows to 381.

The Canada-based and London-listed media group has also signed new licensing deals that will extend the global domination of the cartoon character.

Peppa Pig toys are to be launched in Brazil, while licensing in Russia “has accelerated at a significant pace” with more than 40 partners signed across the toy, games and confectionery categories.

“Peppa Pig’s global appeal continues apace as we bring new content to audiences across the world,” said chief executive Darren Throop.

“With a new series in the pipeline, best-in-class partners and strong marketing and experiential initiatives in each territory, we continue to nurture the long term success of this global preschool phenomenon.”

Entertainment One raked in $200 million (£161m) of Peppa Pig product sales last year, helped by retail licences in America.

Animation studio Astley Baker Davies will produce the new series, which is scheduled to launch in spring 2019 and will secure “a pipeline of Peppa Pig content over the following four years”, the company said in a statement.

Last week Entertainment One revealed that it will take a £47m hit to profits as part of a restructuring programme.

The firm said a £27m one-off cost will come as a result of the reshaping of its film division, which includes transitioning its physical distribution activities towards a “digital content focused business model”.

Entertainment One will also book a £20m charge from renegotiating a new distribution arrangement.

The company has been the subject of takeover approaches, with ITV abandoning a £1 billion pursuit of the firm last year after its initial offer was snubbed.

