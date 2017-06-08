New contract wins for Frame’s fast-expanding PR arm

The public relations operation of marketing agency Frame has won new contracts with a clutch of high-profile sporting clients including the Royal & Ancient golf institution, the Scottish Football Association (SFA) and Uefa, football’s governing body in Europe.

Stephen McCranor, who set up the PR business less than three years ago in a joint venture between Frame and Edinburgh- and London-based Charlotte Street Partners, said: “This latest raft of new business reflects the calibre of people we’re bringing into the agency and our determination in recruiting the industry’s best talent is paying off.”

Own an innovative start-up? Find out how to win £5,000 for your business

The client wins follow a recent recruitment drive that has seen former journalist and SFA communications director Darryl Broadfoot join the Glasgow-based agency to lead the R&A consumer PR project aimed at promote attendance at the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

McCranor added: “The agency’s headcount is nearing 70 across our service offerings and we’re actively pursuing the brightest and best PR people to fuel the growth in this area.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook