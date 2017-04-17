Merlin casts its theme park spell further overseas

Merlin Entertainments, owner of visitor attraction centres including the UK’s Alton Towers, has announced a flurry of new international openings for this month.

They include the new Legoland discovery centre in Melbourne, Australia, the company’s eighth Legoland in Japan – the second-biggest theme park market in the world – a Legoland site in Philadelphia, a Beach Retreat in Florida, and a Madame Tussauds in Nashville, US.

John Jakobsen, chief new openings officer at Merlin, said: “It’s been an exciting month with three new attractions across key geographies in Australia and the US, including our thirteenth attraction in Australia.”

He added: “We are well on our way towards delivering our 2020 ‘milestones’ and bringing exciting experiences to guests in new places around the world.”

The group also recently opened the Knight’s Lodge at Warwick Castle in England.

